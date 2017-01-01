"The best notes+calendar app I've used, perfectly geared towards developers who <3 Org-Mode style notes"
- @thesquashSH
I got into planning with Markup by using FoldingText. NotePlan goes one step further and allows me to easily plan my days with a handy calendar. I highly recommend you watch the video on his site os you can get how the workflow works. It's excellent! [...]"
I have a lot of applications for making and tracking my jobs, but I really love NotePlan the best. Since all of my notes and schedules are kept in Markdown files, this program fits right in to my workflow. Looking forward to the scriptability coming in future releases."
A really great and quite flexible calendar and notetaking app that I would certainly recommend to everyone. I love being able to create tasks in notes that I can then attach to days, as well as the ability to link notes together and have links in days that send me directly to specific notes. [...]"
A short eBook with practical tips about how to get organized and plan your day effectively.